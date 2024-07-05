Disaster declarations issued in the Valley ahead of Hurricane Beryl’s landfall

With Hurricane Beryl approaching the Texas coast, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued a disaster declaration for 40 counties.

All four counties that make up the Rio Grande Valley are included in the declaration that was made on Friday.

The counties in the disaster declaration includes:

Aransas, Atascosa, Bee, Bexar, Brooks, Calhoun, Cameron, DeWitt, Dimmit, Duval, Frio, Goliad, Gonzales, Hidalgo, Jackson, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Karnes, Kenedy, Kinney, Kleberg, LaSalle, Lavaca, Live Oak, Matagorda, Maverick, McMullen, Medina, Nueces, Refugio, San Patricio, Starr, Uvalde, Victoria, Webb, Wharton, Willacy, Wilson, Zapata, and Zavala.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. issued his own declaration on Wednesday, according to a news release.

“Hurricane Beryl poses a threat of imminent disaster, including widespread and severe property damage, injury and loss of life due to widespread flooding, life-threatening storm surge, damaging wind, and heavy rainfall,” the news release from Cameron County stated. “Residents are encouraged to take the necessary precautions to remain safe.”

On Friday, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez issued a disaster declaration, according to a news release.

Judge Cortez also sent a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday and requested a state of emergency be declared for the state of Texas.

“The County of Hidalgo, Texas is facing significant threats of life, health and property due to the impending impact of Hurricane Beryl posing a threat of imminent disaster, including widespread and severe property damage, injury and widespread flooding, damaging wind, and heavy rainfall,” Cortez stated in the letter.

The local declaration of emergency helps Hidalgo County gain access to state resources that would be available once Gov. Abbott declared a state of emergency, the release added.

Hurricane Beryl continues to make its way to Hidalgo County, and is expected to make an impact over the weekend.