Disaster loan assistance available for Laguna Heights residents affected by tornado

Laguna Heights residents affected by the May 13 tornado are now eligible to apply for low interest loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration, Gov. Greg Abbott announced.

Hidalgo and Willacy counties are also included in the SBA disaster declaration, according to a news release.

“This disaster declaration will help give Texans the critical financial assistance needed to recover from severe storms earlier this month,” Abbott stated in the release.

Local, state, and federal officials conducted an analysis of damage sustained in impacted communities, which verified that Cameron County met the federally required thresholds for SBA assistance, according to the release.

SBA loan applicants may receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications online. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.