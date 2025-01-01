‘Discipline is important:’ Valley gyms seeing increase in memberships thanks to New Year’s resolutions

KRGV photo

Many people are entering 2025 with new goals, some of which may be fitness-related.

Gyms across the Rio Grande Valley said those goals are giving them a boost in business.

Among those providing that boost is Julio Cobos, who was at UFC Gym in McAllen bright and early on New Year’s Day Wednesday.

“It's important to me to start the year off on a positive note,” Cobos said.

Adrian Garza works at UFC Gym and said the gym usually sees an increase in memberships around this time of year.

“We've seen a lot of new people, age wise it goes from little kids all the way to older people,” Garza said.

Garza said he expects to see more people on Thursday, adding that membership nearly doubled at the start of 2024.

“Around 40% new members that we had come in, so it was a pretty good step up for us,” Garza said.

For those who just got a new membership, or want to put their old one to use, Garza said he recommends exercising with someone can help you stay on track.

“It's always good to have somebody help push you through that personal training, it's good to have somebody help you out throughout the year,” Garza said.

Cobos advises people to not look at your goals with a bird's eye view.

“One day at a time. One day start something, another day start something new,” Cobos said. “It's about maintaining a healthy lifestyle."

Cobos said decisions in the kitchen will also help you reach the goals you have in the gym. He says don't buy into overpromising programs or diets, and instead focus on what will last.

“Don't go all in on a diet. A diet will not stick with you the rest of your life, good habits will,” Cobos said.

Cobos said you’ll also be able to apply your mindset in the gym to all of your other goals this year.

“Discipline is important for all aspects of life,” Cobos said. “In our personal life, in work, and relationships."