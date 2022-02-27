District 34 candidates make final campaign efforts

Candidates running for the 34th congressional district are making one last push to voters ahead of Election Day next week.

Nearly a dozen Democrats and Republicans are hoping to move on to the November elections.

For Republican Juana Cantu-Cabrera - a nurse practitioner - COVID-19 mandates and more are behind her campaign.

"Our constitutional freedoms have been compromised,” she said. “Our voice has not been heard. The people are no longer the voice of the government."

One of her goals is to change the Federal Infrastructure Bill that became law in November. She claims the law will charge people taxes based off miles driven. The wording of the bill says it creates a voluntary national motor vehicle per-mile user fee pilot program which means no actual taxes are being imposed on anyone.

For candidate Laura Cisneros – a cancer doctor - the pandemic led her to run for office.

“I feel I have the most experience; I'm the best candidate, and I want to work with healthcare, education, and immigration reform,” Cisneros said. "I saw firsthand how people suffered and died because they did not have affordable, accessible healthcare."

Republican Mayra Flores says she wants to bring back values she was raised with.

"As a strong, America first conservative, I'm running to restore the American values of God, family, and country,” Flores said. “It is time to put our communities and our families first. My goal is to bring economic opportunities to south Texas so our children do not have to leave home for better opportunities."

Republican Gregory Kunkle says he's running to let D.C. know that the people of south Texas are here.

“There are over 750,000 people in this community - 550,000 people of voting age population – and Washington DC needs to hear our voice,” Kunkle said. “I would love to enact school of choice where money follows the child and parents retain their right of allowing students to go to the school they choose - benefiting parents, teachers, and students.”