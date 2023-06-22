District attorneys announce drinking and driving warnings

The top cops from across the Rio Grande Valley are giving a warning ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

"Do not drink and drive because if you do, you will be arrested, and you'll be held accountable," Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz said.

All four district attorneys in the Valley are kicking off the first-ever joint effort to crack down on drunk driving.

They all announced their Valley-wide effort Thursday morning. Their goal is to warn the community about the risks of drinking and driving.

In 2022, The Texas Department of Transportation reported over 1,000 alcohol related crashes in the Pharr district. That includes the RGV and four surrounding counties. Of those crashes, 19 were reported during the Fourth of July weekend, two of which resulted in death.

This data only records alcohol-related vehicle crashes, it does not show how many arrests were made.

Saenz says he wants everyone to know drunk driving has consequences.

"It's going to impact your family life. It's going to impact your employment life. It has a lot of consequences, and that's what we're saying. You do not have to drink and drive. There are many ways to get home these days with Uber and other apps, vehicles that will get you home," Saenz said.

In exactly one week, law enforcement in all four counties are teaming up for a No Refusal Weekend. Anyone pulled over on suspicion of drunk driving will have their blood drawn if they refuse a breathalyzer test.

Along with police, deputies and troopers, judges and healthcare workers will also be on standby to fill out those warrants and help with the blood draws.

All four district attorneys held a presentation in Raymondville at the Department of Public Safety building where they discuss the issues drinking and driving causes in their communities.