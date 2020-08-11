Documents: Kidnapping of McAllen woman was captured on surveillance video

Richard Ford, 40, of McAllen. (Photo courtesy of the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.)

Documents released Tuesday by the McAllen Municipal Court reveal new details about the kidnapping of Melissa Banda — including that police investigators recovered video that shows her ex-husband, Richard Ford, wrestling her into a car.

The McAllen Police Department recovered surveillance video that showed Richard Ford, 40, of McAllen approach his ex-wife's home on Aug. 6.

"The video showed that as soon as Ms. Banda arrived at the home, Mr. Ford approached her from behind and grabbed her and covered her mouth," according to court records. "Ms. Banda began to kick and scream and Mr. Ford continued to wrestle with her until he got to the Dodge Journey. Mr. Ford is seen shoving Ms. Banda into the backseat and then he gets into the driver seat."

Investigators found Banda dead on Aug. 7 in a rural part of Hidalgo County near La Blanca.

Ford was arrested on South Padre Island. He is charged with aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony, and is scheduled for magistration Tuesday afternoon on at least one additional charge.

Check back for updates.