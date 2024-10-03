Documents show buyout of former Harlingen CISD superintendent
Documents show Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District paid out former Superintendent J.A. Gonzalez.
The documents stated the district paid Gonzalez more than $250,000. They also compensated him for unused leave days in a separate payment.
The school district accepted Gonzalez's resignation in September. His contract was good through June 2027.
To read the full release agreement between Gonzalez and the school board, click here.
More News
News Video
-
Pet of the Week: Chile De Monte the cat
-
Arraignment held for man accused of causing crash that killed Cameron County...
-
Brownsville team keeping tradition alive with an Escaramuza
-
Edinburg juvenile correctional officer arrested on bribery charges
-
Suspect identified in Edcouch bar stabbing
Sports Video
-
New museum exhibit to honor Weslaco Lady Panthers softball championship win
-
Game of the Week Preview: Port Isabel vs. Roma
-
Band of the Week - PSJA North High School
-
Itati Ramirez celebrates 1500 career assists in Edinburg North win over Weslaco
-
Alana Rouquette helps lead Harlingen to comeback victory in reverse sweep over...