Documents show buyout of former Harlingen CISD superintendent

Documents show Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District paid out former Superintendent J.A. Gonzalez.

The documents stated the district paid Gonzalez more than $250,000. They also compensated him for unused leave days in a separate payment.

The school district accepted Gonzalez's resignation in September. His contract was good through June 2027.

To read the full release agreement between Gonzalez and the school board, click here.