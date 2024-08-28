Dog food donations needed at Palm Valley Animal Society

The Palm Valley Animal Society is seeking donations of dog food.

In a social media post, the shelter announced their supply of dog food has run low.

“Our last shipment was unusually small. With our dogs going through roughly 600 pounds of food per day across both locations, we’re asking for your help,”the PVAS social media post stated.

You can drop off dog food at the PVAS Trenton Center location at 2501 W. Trenton Road, or by purchasing dog food for the shelter online.