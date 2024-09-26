Donna councilman files complaint against mayor accusing him of misconduct

A Donna council member has filed a complaint against the mayor accusing him of misconduct, according to the legal document.

Place 4 Councilman Oscar Gonzales filed the complaint with the city manager that accuses Donna Mayor David Moreno of misconduct and violating the Texas Open Meetings Act.

Documents say Gonzales claims Moreno "authorized and prosecuted a lawsuit on behalf of the city of Donna without a properly noticed meeting and vote of the council."

The lawsuit being referred is the temporary restraining order that the mayor and city attorney were granted back in August.

The temporary restraining order blocked Gonzales and a second commissioner from voting on the city manager and city attorney's position.

In a statement, Moreno said the complaint does not have merit.

Channel 5 News has reached out to Gonzales for comment, but have yet to hear back.