Donna ISD breaks ground on new classroom wings

The Donna Independent School District is making some big upgrades to provide better facilities for its students, thanks to voters who approved a bond last year.

Garza Elementary School is one of the many schools in the district that is getting major upgrades.

The superintendent says the district is launching several projects throughout the year.

They are currently building outdoor learning spaces at all 13 elementary schools, and the high school will be getting new classrooms and a new cafeteria.

"I think it's much needed. Some of our facilities are up to a hundred years old, and so we really have to upgrade and meet the needs of our learners," Donna ISD Superintendent Dr. Angela Dominguez said.

The district is also adding a new 10 classroom wing to Salazar Elementary School, Garza Elementary School and Singleterry Elementary School.

The expansion will be dedicated to early childhood education.

A groundbreaking ceremony was hosted at all three elementary schools, and it will take about a year for all three classroom wings to be done.