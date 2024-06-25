Donna police combating illegal dumping with hidden cameras

The Donna Police Department set up six hidden cameras across several areas known to be hotspots for illegal dumping, according to Mayor David Moreno.

“It’s about keeping our community beautiful and making sure we do our part,” Moreno said. “I would advise the community because we need their help. If they see something, say something."

The six cameras cost $1,500 and were installed earlier this month.

To report any illegal dumping in the city, call the Donna Police Department at 956-464-4481.