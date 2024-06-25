Donna police combating illegal dumping with hidden cameras
The Donna Police Department set up six hidden cameras across several areas known to be hotspots for illegal dumping, according to Mayor David Moreno.
“It’s about keeping our community beautiful and making sure we do our part,” Moreno said. “I would advise the community because we need their help. If they see something, say something."
RELATED STORY: Donna farm owner experiencing illegal dumping on his property
The six cameras cost $1,500 and were installed earlier this month.
To report any illegal dumping in the city, call the Donna Police Department at 956-464-4481.
More News
News Video
-
DA: Starr County commissioner arrested on assault charges
-
Prescription Health: Early detection of mild cognitive impairment
-
Made in the 956: Jessica Cabrera of Mount Calvary Christian Church
-
Former Roma city employee sentenced after smuggling migrants in work vehicle
-
State advocacy group turns in petition to change McAllen city charter
Sports Video
-
Mother reacts to Shaine Casas making the U.S. Olympic team
-
Valley Evolution Volleyball Club Headed to Nationals in Las Vegas
-
Roque Cortinas returns to Rio Grande City as head softball coach
-
UTRGV Women's Basketball Building Chemistry during Summer Sessions
-
East vs. West All-Star Softball Preview