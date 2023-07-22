Donna police: Teen arrested after confessing to striking 4-month-old son

An 18-year-old male from San Antonio will be arraigned after confessing to striking his 4-month-old son, according to the Donna Police Department.

Donna police officers responded to Valley Baptist Micro Hospital on Wednesday in reference to a child with bruising to his facial area, according to a news release.

The mother told police the injuries occurred while the baby was in the care of his father, identified as Erik Anthony Leza, the news release stated.

The mother told police Leza “had given her conflicting stories about how the child obtained the injuries,” according to the release.

Leza was brought in for questioning on Thursday and admitted to striking his son multiple times on his face, police said.

Leza was arrested on a charge of injury to a child and will be arraigned on Friday, July 21, the release stated.