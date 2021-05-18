Donna residents prepare for upcoming storm

The city of Donna was hit hard by last week's severe weather, and now, residents are hoping they'll be ready for any storms headed their way this week.

Piles of debris still linger throughout some Donna neighborhoods, most of the rubbish was leftover from last week's storm, and now residents are bracing for more rain.

"It was a mess in my neighborhood. My neighbor's tree fell. My tree fell over too, and it's still on my front lawn," Donna resident Jose Rene Martinez said.

On Tuesday, Donna Public Works were busy moving debris across the city, but some residents like Martinez are concerned the workers won't have time to make it to all the neighborhoods.

"I don't know if they'll come by before the storm," Martinez said. "I know they're busy picking up debris throughout Donna and cutting branches and everything."

Martinez isn't the only one worried about the next few days. Just down the road from his home, some of his neighbors are hard at work fixing up a roof damaged during last Saturday's rain and strong winds.