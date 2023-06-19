Double house fire in Pharr ruled as accidental

A double house fire that occurred on Wednesday, June 14 in Pharr has officially been ruled as accidental.

The fire happened on the 800 block of East San Antonio Avenue. The fire began in one home and then spread to the second, leaving both homes heavily damaged. A family of 11 lived in one and a family of two lived in the second home.

Two people were hospitalized, including a firefighter. They were both treated for smoke inhalation and have since been released.