DPS: Donna ISD student in critical condition following auto-pedestrian crash

Photo credit: MGN Online

A 13-year-old Donna ISD student was airlifted to a San Antonio hospital in critical condition after she was hit by a truck Wednesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened at around 6 a.m. Wednesday near Donna North High School close to Minnesota Road and Sequoia Street, according to DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Hernandez.

According to Hernandez, the Donna ISD student thought she missed the bus and started walking south on Minnesota Road and crossed the street to go back home when she was hit by the truck.

The driver stopped to help, according to Hernandez. The teen was hospitalized and then airlifted to the San Antonio Trauma Center for hip surgery.

Hernandez added that though the teen is in critical condition, she was alert and able to speak with the trooper and her mom at the scene.

The male driver of the truck isn’t facing charges, but he was cited for not having insurance and for not having a valid vehicle registration.