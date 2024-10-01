DPS: Driver in crash that killed Cameron County deputy constable in custody

The man accused of causing the death of a Cameron County deputy constable will be charged with intoxication manslaughter causing death to a police officer after he is released from the hospital, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The driver is being charged in connection with a Monday crash on State Highway 48 near Marine Way Road in Brownsville. The crash caused the death of Cameron County Precinct 1 Deputy Constable Ruben Garcia.

PREVIOUS STORY: Driver in crash that killed Cameron County Precinct 1 deputy constable suspected to have been under the influence

A previous DPS news release said Garcia was at the scene getting ready to leave after assisting DPS troopers with another crash at the same location when his vehicle was rear-ended by a white Chevrolet Silverado.

Garcia was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The unidentified driver of the Silverado vehicle was transported to Valley Baptist Hospital in Brownsville with non-life-threatening injuries, where he remains under custodial arrest, DPS stated.

A previous DPS release said the driver of the Chevrolet admitted to being distracted while looking at his phone and driving.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.