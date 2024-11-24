DPS: Edinburg woman killed in wrong-way crash

Photo credit: Texas Department of Public Safety

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating after an early morning Sunday crash killed an Edinburg woman and hospitalized three other individuals, according to a news release.

The crash occurred at around 3:38 a.m. Sunday on FM 2812 and Vista Bonita Drive in Edinburg, the release stated.

According to DPS, 28-year-old Itzel Limas died following the crash. The DPS news release identified her as the passenger of a 2012 Honda Accord that was traveling westbound on FM 2812 on the eastbound lanes. A 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe traveling eastbound on FM 2812 collided with the Honda near Vista Bonita Drive.

The two occupants of the Honda were transported to DHR Health with “non-incapacitating injuries,” while Limas and the driver of the Honda were also hospitalized there with “incapacitating injuries.”

Limas died at the hospital, the release added.

DPS troopers continue to investigate the crash.