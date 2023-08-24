DPS: Escaped Starr County juvenile detainee may be headed toward South Padre Island

Israel Omar Rosas. Photo credit: DPS

A 16-year-old male who escaped from the Starr County Juvenile Detention Center intends to travel to South Padre Island, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

In a news release sent out Thursday night, DPS identified Israel Omar Rosas as the juvenile detainee who escaped from the detention center after overpowering a guard on Saturday with one other detainee.

The juvenile who escaped with Rosas was later captured in Santa Rosa.

PREVIOUS STORY: Escaped Starr County juvenile detainee spotted in Alamo, sheriff’s office says

Rosas, a Falfurrias resident, may be armed, DPS stated in a news release.

His last known location was in Alamo, where he stole a blue Mazda passenger car displaying temporary tags “23BF207,” according to DPS.

“Israel's intentions were also to travel to South Padre Island to visit for the first time,” the news release stated.

Rosas is described as weighing 130 pounds with a height of 5’9. He also has “420” tattooed on his left elbow, his initials “I.R.” on his left arm and a rose on the back of his left hand.

Those with any information on Rosa’s location are urged to contact DPS at 956-565-7600, or the Starr County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at 956-487-5771