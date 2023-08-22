Escaped Starr County juvenile detainee spotted in Alamo, sheriff’s office says

A juvenile who escaped from the Starr County Juvenile Detention Center was spotted in Alamo, according to the sheriff’s office.

The juvenile was one of two detainees at the detention center who overpowered a guard on Saturday, leading to their escape, according to the Starr County Sheriff’s Office.

PREVIOUS STORY: Constable: One escaped juvenile apprehended, second still at large

One of the juveniles was apprehended in Santa Rosa, the sheriff’s office announced on Monday.

The remaining juvenile was spotted in the HEB on East Frontage Road in Alamo, where he left behind a stolen car, according to a Tuesday social media post from the sheriff’s office.

The juvenile is described as having a height of 5’9, weighing 130 lbs., medium complexion with black hair but has possibly shaved his head, the sheriff’s office stated. The unidentified detainee also has tattoos on his left arm and hand.

The juvenile is considered armed and dangerous, and those who spot him are urged to immediately call the nearest law enforcement agency.