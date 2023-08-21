Constable: One escaped juvenile apprehended, second still at large

One of the two escaped juveniles in Starr County has been apprehended.

Precinct 5 Constable Eddie Solis said the teen was arrested Monday morning in Santa Rosa after escaping from the Starr County Juvenile Detention Center.

District Attorney Luis Saenz identified the teen as Carlos Martinez, and said he was in possession of two firearms.

"Carlos Martinez escaped from Starr County and was captured this morning on Parker [Road] and San Filipo Road in Santa Rosa by Precinct 5 and Santa Rosa PD. He had two weapons on him, a long rifle and a handgun," Saenz said.

Several Valley agencies are still on the lookout for the second teen who is still at large.

The teens escaped the detention center on Saturday after they overpowered a guard and stole a Chevy Malibu.

Anyone with any information on the second teen's whereabouts is urged to call their local police department.