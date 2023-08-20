SCSO: Two juveniles escape from detention center
The Starr County Sheriff's Office is searching for two juveniles that escaped from the Starr County Juvenile Detention Center on Saturday.
The two juveniles overpowered a guard, took a 2013 silver Chevy Malibu and rammed the vehicle into the detention center's fence, allowing them to escape, the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post
Authorities located the vehicle on Pomelo Road in Santa Rosa Sunday morning.
Surrounding agencies have been contacted and are actively searching for the juveniles, who have not been identified.
Anyone with any information on their whereabouts are urged to contact police.
