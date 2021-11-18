DPS identifies driver in officer-involved shooting in Pharr

Jesus A. Castro Garza. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records.

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the driver accused of leading police in a chase that started in McAllen and ended in an officer-involved shooting in Pharr Wednesday night.

Jesus A. Castro Garza, 26, of Pharr was charged in connection to the chase, DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Montalvo said Thursday.

Three children were in the vehicle with Garza during the chase, Montalvo said, adding that they were not hurt.

Garza was charged with one count of evading arrest with a motor vehicle and three counts of child criminal negligence.

The chase started Wednesday evening after Garza was allegedly involved in a domestic disturbance in McAllen and pursued by McAllen police officers.

DPS responded to assist in the pursuit as McAllen police officers approached the city of Pharr.

Troopers attempted to stop the driver on U.S. 281 frontage road and FM 495 by deploying a tire deflation device, causing Garza to stop the vehicle and then drive toward troopers in an attempt to flee, Montalvo said in a statement.

“Due to the driver's disregard for the safety of the motoring public and the intent to cause harm to troopers, several shots were fired by troopers towards the back right tire disabling the vehicle,” Montalvo stated. “The driver then fled from the vehicle and was apprehended in the area of Jackson Road and Polk Avenue in Pharr.”

The Texas Rangers are handling the investigation.