DPS identifies driver killed in Brownsville fuel tanker crash

A 47-year-old resident of Matamoros, Mexico died after the fuel tanker he was driving crashed Monday in Brownsville, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

In a Tuesday news release, DPS identified Francisco Guadalupe Salinas Casas as the driver of a fuel tanker that was traveling at an “unsafe speed” and struck a concrete barrier while traveling northbound on Toll Road 550.

PREVIOUS STORY: Driver in deadly tanker crash dies, SH550 in Brownsville remains closed

The vehicle rolled on its side, and was engulfed in flames.

Casas succumbed to his injuries at the scene, DPS said.

The Texas Department of Transportation said SH 550 will remain closed westbound between Baker Lane and IH-69Eas crews continue to clear the scene of the crash.