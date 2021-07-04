x

DPS investigates after driver crashes into Donna canal

By: KRGV Staff

Authorities are investigating an overnight crash that ended with a driver nearly plunging into a canal in Donna. 

Troopers with the Department of Public Safety responded to the crash Sunday morning. 

Officials said the driver crashed into a canal located off South 1-2 Frontage Road, between Val Verde and Hutto Road. 

The crash remains under investigation; authorities did not release information on the condition of the driver. 

