DPS investigates after driver crashes into Donna canal
Authorities are investigating an overnight crash that ended with a driver nearly plunging into a canal in Donna.
Troopers with the Department of Public Safety responded to the crash Sunday morning.
Officials said the driver crashed into a canal located off South 1-2 Frontage Road, between Val Verde and Hutto Road.
The crash remains under investigation; authorities did not release information on the condition of the driver.
More News
News Video
-
Authorities investigate burned-out vehicle found in Harlingen field
-
DPS investigates after driver crashes into Donna canal
-
Fire officials stress importance of fireworks safety amid July 4 celebrations
-
Edinburg monument honors local doctor
-
Police: Motorist dead after causing 2 collisions in Mission and Palmview