DPS investigates deadly one-vehicle crash south of Alamo

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that occurred south of Alamo Saturday night.

The crash happened on Military Road west of Valley View Road at around 11 p.m., according to a news release.

Preliminary investigation showed a black 2004 GMC Envoy was driving westbound on Military Road when it "failed to drive in a single lane as it approached a curve west of Valley View Road", according to the release.

The GMC veered into a side skid, crossed the street onto a ditch and struck a drainage pipe. The vehicle went airborne and landed on its top in a nearby field, according to the release.

The GMC only had one occupant, 31-year-old Mateo Alonso Cruz, of Donna, who died from his injuries at the scene, according to the release.

Beer bottles were located at the crash site and the GMC had a strong odor of alcohol, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation.