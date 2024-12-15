DPS investigating deadly one-vehicle crash in Weslaco

A Donna resident was killed Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash occurred at around 9:20 a.m. on Mile 7 North west of Milano Road in Weslaco.

DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez said preliminary investigation revealed a Honda CRV, driven by 34-year-old Joe Rodriguez, was traveling eastbound on Mile 7 North when he veered off the roadway.

Hernandez said Rodriguez veered back onto the roadway, then went into a side skid, where the vehicle struck a pole and a tree.

Rodriguez was not wearing a safety belt, but he was not ejected from the vehicle. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene, according to Hernandez.

DPS continues to investigate the crash.