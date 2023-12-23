DPS Investigating Fatal Crash in Willacy Co. Involving Tractor-Trailer

RAYMONDVILLE – The Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash.

It happened on FM 2629 near FM 1427 in Willacy County at 3:48 p.m. Monday.

According to DPS Lt. Johnny Hernandez, a preliminary investigation revealed a 2013 Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on FM 1425, approaching FM 2629.

A tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound on FM 2629, approaching FM 1425, when the driver of the Nissan failed to yield the right of way and collided with the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Nissan, 24-year-old Niria Diaz of Weslaco, was pronounced dead at the scene.