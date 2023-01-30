DPS investigating fatal rollover crash in Cameron County

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle crash that killed a Los Fresnos man Sunday morning, according to a new release from the department.

The fatal crash happened on FM 1575 in Cameron County at approximately 7:34 a.m.

Preliminary investigation revealed a white 2011 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling northbound on FM 1575 and disregarded a stop sign, according to the news release.

The Chevrolet veered off the road, striking a wooden post, and rolled over, the release said.

Carlos Vega —the 40-year-old driver of the Chevrolet — was not wearing his safety belt and was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

DPS stated in the release being buckled up can keep people safe and secure in a crash, and Texas law requires everyone in a vehicle to buckle up or face fines and court costs of up to $200.