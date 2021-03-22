DPS Investigating Three-Vehicle Crash that Killed Elsa Woman
WESLACO- An Elsa woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.
It happened on FM 88 and Mile 12 North just before 3p.m.
DPS troopers say a blue Chevrolet Trax and a white Chevrolet Malibu were stopped in a turning lane.
A white Ford F-250 lost control and veered into the Trax and Malibu.
55-year-old Maria Andrea Rodriguez, the driver of the Trax, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The drivers of the Malibu and F-250 were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
DPS is continuing to investigate the crash.
