DPS Investigating Three-Vehicle Crash that Killed Elsa Woman

WESLACO- An Elsa woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

It happened on FM 88 and Mile 12 North just before 3p.m.

DPS troopers say a blue Chevrolet Trax and a white Chevrolet Malibu were stopped in a turning lane.

A white Ford F-250 lost control and veered into the Trax and Malibu.

55-year-old Maria Andrea Rodriguez, the driver of the Trax, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the Malibu and F-250 were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

DPS is continuing to investigate the crash.