DPS: Man killed in Brownsville auto-pedestrian crash

A man was hit and killed in Brownsville early Thursday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS troopers responded to FM 511 north of Florida Road in response to the crash that occurred at around 5 a.m., according to a news release.

Preliminary investigation revealed the unidentified man was walking northbound in the middle of the road on FM 511 when he was struck by a ford Crown Victoria traveling south, the release stated.

The driver stopped to render aid, and the man succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

DPS troopers are investigating the crash.