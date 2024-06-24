DPS: Mission mother and child killed in two-vehicle crash

A 22-year-old woman and her 2-year-old son were killed in a Monday afternoon crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The two-vehicle crash happened Monday at around 3 p.m. on FM 2221 east of Abram Road north of Palmview, according to a news release.

The crash happened after a black Chevrolet Cruze driven by Milagros Ayala drove the wrong way and collided with a white pickup truck that was traveling eastbound on FM 2221, the release stated.

Ayala and her passenger, who DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez identified as the driver’s son, died at the scene.

Ayala was not wearing her seatbelt and her son — Elier Padilla — was not strapped in his car seat, Hernandez added.

The driver of the truck was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to the news release.