DPS patrol unit involved in three-vehicle crash in Pharr, one man arrested

The Texas Department of Public Safety said a man involved in a three-vehicle crash was arrested Tuesday morning for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

The crash involved a Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit. It occurred at around 6:50 a.m. on U.S. Expressway 83 westbound, east of McColl Road in Pharr.

DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez said a 2012 Chrysler, driven by 28-year-old Reyes Madrid Mondragon, of Mercedes, and a DPS patrol unit were stationary on the eastbound shoulder of Expressway 83.

Hernandez said Mondragon was being assisted by a DPS trooper when the trooper detected signs of intoxication. While the trooper was conducting a Standardized Field Sobriety test, the DPS patrol unit was struck by a third vehicle.

A 2024 Chevrolet Silverado, occupied by a driver and one passenger, was traveling eastbound on Expressway 83 when it struck the rear passenger side of the DPS patrol unit, according to Hernandez.

Hernandez said the impact caused the patrol unit to strike the rear of the Chrysler, and the Chevrolet continued traveling eastbound when it rolled over.

The DPS trooper and both drivers were taken to a local hospital. The trooper and Mondragon have since been released, according to Hernandez.

Mondragon was arrested for driving while intoxicated and was taken to Hidalgo County Jail.

The crash remains under investigation.