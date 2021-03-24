DPS ride-along: Seeing the latest migrant surge in the Valley

While the press continues to get limited access to operations at the Donna tent facility, Texas State troopers allowed Channel 5 News to see first-hand what’s happening on the border during the migrant surge.

Troopers have been going beyond just patrolling the highways.

In just two weeks since the start of Operation Lone Star, state police has been involved in 34 vehicle pursuits and has referred 8,000 migrants to Border Patrol. Although Texas DPS cannot enforce U.S. immigration laws, their presence aims to serve as a deterrent to drug and human traffickers.

State police want to prevent tragedies like the one in Del Rio where eight migrants died and one U.S. man behind the wheel was arrested.

From the air, state police look for illegal smuggling. On Tuesday, groups of migrants south of Granjeno were seen.

Texas DPS has not said how long Operation Lone Star will last, but say they’ll continue to be on the border as more migrants continue to cross illegally.