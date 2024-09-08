DPS search for Edinburg man on top 10 most wanted list
The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for a man who is on their top 10 most wanted list.
Cesar Soto-Bolanos, from Edinburg, was convicted of indecency with a child. He's also wanted for several counts of sexual assault, failure to register as a sex offender and possession of marijuana.
Officials say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact their local police.
More News
News Video
-
Authorities investigate threats made against Weslaco, Alamo IDEA schools
-
DPS search for Edinburg man on top 10 most wanted list
-
Juvenile arrested after making threats against Brownsville charter school
-
Valley man who escaped from Huntsville prison back in custody
-
PJSA ISD offering students a second chance at earning a diploma