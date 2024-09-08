DPS search for Edinburg man on top 10 most wanted list

The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for a man who is on their top 10 most wanted list.

Cesar Soto-Bolanos, from Edinburg, was convicted of indecency with a child. He's also wanted for several counts of sexual assault, failure to register as a sex offender and possession of marijuana.

Officials say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact their local police.