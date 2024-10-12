x

DPS: Smuggler, 12 migrants arrested following high-speed chase in Laredo

4 hours 26 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, October 11 2024 Oct 11, 2024 October 11, 2024 8:32 PM October 11, 2024 in News - Local

A Laredo man was arrested on 12 counts of human smuggling on Oct. 4 after leading troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety on a high-speed chase, according to DPS spokesperson Lt. Chris Olivarez.

Olivarez said the smuggler, identified as Manuel Sauceda, was smuggling a group of migrants in the truck bed of a Ram 1500 underneath a tarp.

Sauceda stopped near the Rio Grande and exited the vehicle, along with multiple migrants, and attempted to flee into the river.

Troopers, with the assistance of the U.S. Border Patrol, were able to locate Sauceda and placed him under arrest, according to Olivarez.

Olivarez said they also arrested the 12 migrants who were from Mexico and Guatemala. They face trespassing charges after they trespassed onto private property.

