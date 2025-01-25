DPS: Two female migrants abandoned by smuggling guide found in Mission
Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Lt. Chris Olivarez said a DPS K9 unit found two female migrants abandoned by a smuggling guide in Mission.
Olivarez said the two females were from Honduras and El Salvador and have been turned over to U.S. Border Patrol.
According to Olivarez, the number of border crossings between the ports of entry on January 24 reached 665 across nine sectors, with 78 crossings in the Rio Grande Valley and 46 crossings in Del Rio.
More News
News Video
-
Pharr church reacts to new rules for immigration enforcement
-
Texas A&M Forest Service names bulldozer after late Edinburg fire chief
-
Consumer Reports: TV tuneup for the Superbowl
-
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025: Morning clouds, breezy, temps in the 70s
-
Pharr firefighters on the front lines of the Palisades fire in California
Sports Video
-
UTRGV baseball holds first official practice for 2025 season
-
McAllen High OL Maddox Braxton signs with Tufts
-
Jose Villareal & Ramon Zuniga shine in wins for Economedes & Lopez...
-
Vela takes down McAllen High in overtime to say undefeated in district
-
Pioneer & PSJA Memorial Cheer win bronze at UIL State