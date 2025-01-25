DPS: Two female migrants abandoned by smuggling guide found in Mission

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Lt. Chris Olivarez said a DPS K9 unit found two female migrants abandoned by a smuggling guide in Mission.

Olivarez said the two females were from Honduras and El Salvador and have been turned over to U.S. Border Patrol.

According to Olivarez, the number of border crossings between the ports of entry on January 24 reached 665 across nine sectors, with 78 crossings in the Rio Grande Valley and 46 crossings in Del Rio.