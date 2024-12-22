DPS: Two men apprehended following rollover crash near Edinburg

Photo credit: MGN online

Two men were apprehended following a Sunday rollover crash near Edinburg, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened after a DPS trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Cadillac passenger car on Minnesota and Tower roads in Alamo for a traffic violation, according to DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.

The Cadillac failed to yield, ultimately losing control and rolling over near Curve Road and 83rd Street near Edinburg.

Two men in the vehicle evaded on foot, and were later apprehended and hospitalized, Hernandez said.

Authorities have not identified the individuals.

One of the men was transported to the Hidalgo County jail on charges of evading arrest and possession of a criminal instrument. The other male remains hospitalized, Hernandez said.