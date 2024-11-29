DPS: Verbal altercation leads to three-vehicle crash near Palmview, killing one man
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a three-vehicle crash near Palmview that killed one man.
DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez said 30-year-old Mission resident, Ramiro Ezequiel Garcia, was killed after crashing into two other vehicles at a high rate of speed.
The crash occurred on Wednesday on West Mile 3 Road and North Bentsen Palm Drive, north of Palmview.
Hernandez said preliminary investigation revealed a 2015 Buick Regal, driven by Garcia, was chasing a Honda CVR motorcycle along eastbound on West Mile 3 Road. Garcia was driving recklessly at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic.
The Buick was approaching the intersection of West Mile 3 Road and North Bentsen Palm Drive when it collided with a Chevrolet Silverado, occupied by a male driver, a male passenger and two female passengers; the Silverado was stationary at a red traffic light, according to Hernandez.
Hernandez said a Ford Fiesta, occupied by two females, was also stationary in front of the Silverado and was rear-ended by the momentum of the truck.
A female passenger of the Silverado was taken to Doctor's Hospital of Renaissance with non-life threatening injuries and has since been released from the hospital.
Hernandez said Garcia was also taken to DHR with life-threatening injuries and later transported to McAllen Medical Center, but he eventually succumbed to his injuries and died on Friday.
According to Hernandez, DPS was able to obtain a statement from the rider of the motorcycle, who said the chase was initiated after a verbal altercation between them and Garcia.
Hernandez said a blood warrant was secured, and a specimen was obtained from Garcia as intoxication was suspected.
The crash remains under investigation.
More News
News Video
-
Valley residents taking advantage of Black Friday deals
-
South Texas College female student aspiring to become a welder
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Gut bacteria's role in overall health
-
Hidalgo County first responders stay vigilant during Thanksgiving holiday
-
Valley experts offer gun safety tips after Pharr woman dies in hunting...