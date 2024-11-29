DPS: Verbal altercation leads to three-vehicle crash near Palmview, killing one man

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a three-vehicle crash near Palmview that killed one man.

DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez said 30-year-old Mission resident, Ramiro Ezequiel Garcia, was killed after crashing into two other vehicles at a high rate of speed.

The crash occurred on Wednesday on West Mile 3 Road and North Bentsen Palm Drive, north of Palmview.

Hernandez said preliminary investigation revealed a 2015 Buick Regal, driven by Garcia, was chasing a Honda CVR motorcycle along eastbound on West Mile 3 Road. Garcia was driving recklessly at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic.

The Buick was approaching the intersection of West Mile 3 Road and North Bentsen Palm Drive when it collided with a Chevrolet Silverado, occupied by a male driver, a male passenger and two female passengers; the Silverado was stationary at a red traffic light, according to Hernandez.

Hernandez said a Ford Fiesta, occupied by two females, was also stationary in front of the Silverado and was rear-ended by the momentum of the truck.

A female passenger of the Silverado was taken to Doctor's Hospital of Renaissance with non-life threatening injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

Hernandez said Garcia was also taken to DHR with life-threatening injuries and later transported to McAllen Medical Center, but he eventually succumbed to his injuries and died on Friday.

According to Hernandez, DPS was able to obtain a statement from the rider of the motorcycle, who said the chase was initiated after a verbal altercation between them and Garcia.

Hernandez said a blood warrant was secured, and a specimen was obtained from Garcia as intoxication was suspected.

The crash remains under investigation.