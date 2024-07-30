x

DPS: Victim in fatal crash near Edinburg ‘burned beyond recognition’

A 79-year-old McAllen man died following a fatal crash on Monday that left him “burned without recognition,” according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened on Depot Road north of 17 ½ Road west of Edinburg on Monday at around 5:43 p.m., according to a news release.

According to DPS, a maroon Ford F-150 occupied by 79-year-old Jose Luis Loredo was traveling northbound on Depot Road when, “for unknown reasons,” the vehicle veered into the southbound lanes and collided with a red Toyota FJ Cruiser.

“The Ford engulfed in flames while the driver was pinned inside,” the news release stated.

Loredo died at the scene, while the female occupant of the Toyota was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, the news release stated.

DPS continues investigating the crash.

