Drainage improvement projects being put to the test for Las Brisas community
Wednesday’s rain from Tropical Storm Alberto brought back memories for people living in the Las Brisas community on the outskirts of Weslaco.
The community has a history of flooding.
Resident Rosario Trejo said she still remembers in 2018 when she woke up to floodwater in her home, and lost nearly all of her belongings and furniture.
“I am glad it did not flood today, thank God that nothing happened,” Trejo said.
More rain is expected in the next few days due to the tropical storm.
Following the floods in 2018 and 2019, Hidalgo County Precinct 1 crews started working on creating two detention ponds in the Las Brisas areas to improve drainage there.
“We have more water outfall,” Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes said. “This water gets pulled and flows into this detention facility now. We also have a brand-new ditch that is redirecting water that used to run to the north, now it is running to the south across Mile 2 into an outfall that goes into the IBWC flood way.”
Part of the new drainage ditch runs parallel along Mile 9 N Road. Work on that ditch is almost finished.
