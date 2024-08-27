Drainage improvement projects set to break ground in Harlingen

Three neighborhoods in Harlingen will soon see some flood relief as the city prepares to break ground on a $700,000 drainage improvement project.

According to Harlingen City Engineer Luis Vargas, drainage improvements are planned for three neighborhoods in the Lazy Palms subdivision and Sun Country Estates.

“We're upsizing, we're replacing, we're adding,” Vargas said.

The projects will help capture storm water from 105 acres.

The projects involve replacing and installing larger underground storm water pipes. The city will also be restoring streets, sidewalks, curbs and gutters.

Another neighborhood that will be seeing drainage improvements is Jacaranda Drive. New and larger underground storm water pipes will also be installed in this area.

The projects are federally funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.

“We have the design ready, we're ready for construction, and they are areas that needed to improve in terms of drainage,” Vargas said.

Once construction begins in about a month, each project side will take between four and six months to complete.

Construction will be done in phases.

