Driver accused of driving into Hidalgo County Courthouse identified

A 21-year-old Edinburg man was arraigned on multiple charges after police say crashed into the Hidalgo County Courthouse, according to a city spokesperson.

Related Story: Edinburg police: Driver facing DWI charge after crashing into Hidalgo County Courthouse

Officers with the Edinburg Police Department were dispatched to the courthouse Saturday at around 7:30 a.m. in response to a white Ford F-150 that had driven through the iron protective gates and struck a secondary fence surrounding an A/C unit on the west side of the old courthouse, according to a news release

The driver, Jorge Hugo Contreras, was arraigned on charges of driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction, unlawful carrying of a weapon and duty on striking fixture.

His bond was set at $25,000.

According to a news release, Contreras attempted to flee the scene, but was held down by a "good Samaritan."

No injuries were reported at the time of the crash.