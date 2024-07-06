Driver arrested on intoxication manslaughter charge following deadly Willacy County crash

Photo credit: Texas Department of Public Safety.

A 27-year-old driver from Sebastian was arrested after showing signs of intoxication following a deadly crash in Willacy County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The two-vehicle crash happened Saturday at around 12:13 a.m. on FM 1762 and Cantu Road in Willacy County, according to a DPS news release.

According to DPS, Rosendo Daniel Rodriguez was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 northbound on Cantu Road when he disregarded a stop sign at FM 1762, colliding with a Nissan Maxima traveling westbound on FM 1762.

“The driver of the Dodge displayed signs of intoxication and was transported to Valley Baptist Medical Center, where a search warrant for his blood specimen was executed,” DPS added in the news release.

Kyleigh Posas, 25, a resident of Raymondville — the driver of the Nissan — succumbed to her injuries at the scene, DPS said.

Rodriguez was arrested on an intoxication manslaughter charge and transported to the Willacy County jail pending his arraignment.