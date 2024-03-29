Driver charged in fatal San Juan road rage incident

A driver was charged in a road rage incident that killed a San Juan man and hospitalized a second man.

Roberto Sotullo was charged Friday with collision involving death in connection with what police described as a "road rage incident."

Police are investigating the two-vehicle crash, which happened on Tuesday at the 300 block of West FM 495 at around 6:10 p.m.

The driver of an SUV — identified as Roberto Carlos Rios Rodriguez of San Juan — was found dead at the scene, according to San Juan Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes. The unidentified driver of a second vehicle involved in the crash was hospitalized and is in critical condition.

RELATED STORY: Family of man killed in San Juan crash gather to honor his memory

Sotullowas identified as the driver of a third vehicle involved in the crash.

“The incident began as a road rage in the city of Alamo that led into the city of San Juan,” Sifuentes stated in a Thursday news release. “Initially it was believed racing played a factor, but after further investigation that has been discounted and reclassified as a road rage incident.”

Bond for Sotullo was set at $250,000.