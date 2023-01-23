Driver charged with manslaughter in connection to fatal Harlingen crash

Police arrested a 25-year-old man in connection to a collision that killed two people and injured others on Friday, according to the Harlingen Police Department.

Juan Jose Bazaldua-Sanchez, a Mexican national, was arrested and charged with two counts of manslaughter, according to a news release.

Harlingen police were dispatched to the 25000 block of FM 106 Friday where they learned a commercial tractor trailer, driven by Sanchez, was traveling eastbound when it lost control and jack-knifed into the roadway.

This caused a black Chevy Tahoe, a maroon Jeep Wrangler and a black Dodge Ram to crash into it.

Two victims, identified as 28-year-old Angela Galicia and 65-year-old Jesus Trevino, died at the scene. Three other people were transported to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Harlingen PD Highway Enforcement Unit.