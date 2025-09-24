Driver fleeing from Border Patrol agents led to deadly Brownsville crash, DPS says
A 21-year-old Brownsville man died on Tuesday after crashing into a semi-trailer while evading U.S. Border Patrol agents, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Bundles of narcotics were found in the vehicle, and two people are in Border Patrol custody in connection with the crash, DPS said in a Wednesday news release.
The crash happened on State Highway 4 east of Indiana Avenue shortly before 1 p.m.
According to the news release, Yahir David Martinez was driving a Ford-F150 loaded with the narcotics and an unidentified male and female passenger when he failed to yield to a Border Patrol traffic stop.
The Ford was speeding when Martinez lost control of the vehicle and collided with the semi-trailer, DPS said.
The driver of the semitrailer and Martinez’s two passengers were hospitalized following the crash.
Martinez died at the scene, DPS said.
The driver of the semi-trailer and Martinez’s male passenger have since been released from the hospital, but the woman remains hospitalized, DPS said.
Martinez’s passengers are now in custody of the U.S. Border Patrol. The Drug Enforcement Administration took custody of the narcotics, and DPS troopers continue investigating the crash.
