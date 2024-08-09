Drivers react to opening of main lanes of U.S. 83 Relief Route in western Hidalgo County

A Mission driver says a $200 million project has completely changed his commute.

Javier Molina drives to Rio Grande City for work every day.

“There was a lot of traffic here in La Joya. We'd sit here for 20 minutes in the mornings sometimes,” Molina said. “Before they put in the connector, it was super slow."

This week, the Texas Department of Transportation opened the main lanes of the U.S. 83 Relief Route, a nine-mile long from Peñitas to near Sullivan city.

The project was announced in 2018.

“The new road is great because it will save us time, we’re all really grateful for it,” Molina said.

The project included four connectors over La Joya Lake as well as overpasses near Peñitas, and a wildlife crossing. TxDOT crews are finalizing a piece of frontage road near the Sullivan City connector that is expected to be finalized later this month.

Drivers say they’re now looking forward to their morning commute.

