Drought monitor shows improved conditions for the Valley

The latest drought monitor shows the entire Rio Grande Valley is drought free.

The drought-free status comes as the Valley experiences a tropical wave that originated in the Bay of Campeche that’s brought heavy showers and thunderstorms throughout the area on Wednesday and Thursday.

Clouds will stick around for the next few days, but rain activity isn’t forecast to be as active as we go into the weekend.

Despite the drought-free status, the drought monitor shows there is still a significant drought upstream the Rio Grande, so reservoir levels remain at extreme lows.

The Water Data for Texas website shows the Amistad and Falcon reservoirs that provide water to the entire four-county Valley area are 24% and 13.5% full, respectively.

