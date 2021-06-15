x

Early voting ends Tuesday for Brownsville, Harlingen runoff elections

4 hours 1 minute 31 seconds ago Tuesday, June 15 2021 Jun 15, 2021 June 15, 2021 10:13 AM June 15, 2021 in Election Coverage
By: KRGV Digital

Early voting for runoff elections in both Brownsville and Harlingen ends Tuesday, June 15. 

Voters in Brownsville will have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to vote at the following locations:

  • • Cameron County Judicial Complex- 954 E. Harrison St., Brownsville, TX
  • • Brownsville Public Library- 2600 Central Blvd., Brownsville, TX
  • • New Horizon Medical Center- 191 E. Price Rd., Brownsville, TX
  • • Good Shepherd Community Church- 300 W. Morrison Rd., Brownsville, TX
  • • Brownsville Events Center- 1 Events Center Blvd., Brownsville, TX

In Harlingen, residents can vote at City Hall located at 118 E. Tyler Avenue until 8 p.m. 

If you can't make it for the last day of early voting, you can vote on Election Day this Saturday, June 19. 

Harlingen’s District 4 race is between Frank Morales and Basilio “Chino” Sanchez.

Brownsville's District 3 race is between Roy De Los Santos and Jessica Puente Bradshaw.

Brownsville’s District 4 race is between Incumbent Ben Neece and challenger Pedro Cardenas.

