Early voting for Palmhurst special mayoral election begins Monday

Monday, July 25 2022

Early voting in the Palmhurst special election begins Monday, July 25, and will run through Friday, Aug. 5.

Residents will be voting for a new mayor. Candidates include Israel Silva, Eduardo “Eddie” Montalvo, Ricka Tijerina and Fred del Barrio.

Early voting will take place Monday-Saturday at Rafael Cantu Jr. High School from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Polls will be closed Sunday, July 31, 2022, but will pick back up Monday through Wednesday.

From Thursday, Aug. 4, to Friday, Aug. 5, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Election Day is Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.

